4.4
stars
160 ratings
About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create a simple note-taking web app using PHP and MySQL. PHP and MySQL enable developing powerful dynamic web pages and applications. They are some of the most widely used technologies in the world right now for developing back-end applications. They allow you to create dynamic content on your webpage and bring it to life. They also allow to persist data in the backend database and use them in every different way. Eventually, you will be able to use the concepts you learned to build more complex and powerful web pages and applications using PHP and MySQL. This will open huge career opportunities in the field of back end web and mobile development. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

AE

May 2, 2021

A detailed rewarding hand-on-project, able to capture my attention to nitty gritty of building a web-based application with PHP and MySQL.

LA

Dec 26, 2020

Really good to learn basics in working with mysql database using php to insert, update and delete items in the database.

By Aditya V

Sep 23, 2020

Need much much more explanation of the functions being used in the program rather than just using them and telling this will do that.

By Maryam Y

Aug 14, 2020

This is the best way to learn, thank you my dear teacher :)

By Merajul I s

Nov 3, 2020

pronunciation very poor.

By David S C V

Sep 4, 2020

Voice level too low

Rhyme is a really bad program

Everithing else was fine, the knowlede acquired doing this guid was helpful

By BHAVYA A

Sep 11, 2020

The project server rarely opens.

By Julian H S C

Oct 28, 2020

Poorly created tutorial. I had to check internet. Many things in tutorials was not up-to-date. Screens, versions, messages and ability to access tutorial files not well designed.

By Jon N

Nov 12, 2020

I was cut off from the course and forced into the final quiz, I missed half of the course and have no recourse to contact the instructor or Coursera. I did not get to view the last half of the course.

By amanullah b a z

Oct 18, 2020

hands-on skill of database management system is brief yet clear and easy to understand

By Noha S E T

Sep 21, 2020

Thanks Mr. Khaled for your efforts.

By Aravindhan A

Sep 14, 2020

Nice to learn the underlying php and sql. The template is already present in the starter files.

By Anup S

Aug 19, 2020

This was so helpful in working in database.

By Aniruddha Y

Sep 6, 2020

Very Helpful project for develpoinh php.

By JHULEN M M Q

Sep 24, 2020

good

By Журмухамедов М С

Nov 27, 2020

Function 'mysql_fetch_assoc' is deprecated

By Jonathan W

Apr 15, 2021

The video element of the tutorial is very difficult to view as the instructor does not show all of the screen and you miss elements that he is typing.

The code didn't work in Rhyme but I transferred to my own laptop and it worked without any changes, not sure why.

The lesson seemed not very well explained and the instructor assumed a lot of knowledge.

By Yousef M

Dec 8, 2021

This course wasn't that informative. The mic was terrible. There where not enough explanation . The web working area wasn't working properly.

By YAN D

Aug 8, 2020

Amazing class. If you are a student who knows a little bit php and wants to know how it really works between the Web and the Server, the course is a quick view and really helps a lllllot.

There is still some questions need to be searched on the Internet, totally, it takes 1-2 more hours to fully understand the whole project.

(Some details, such as the difference of " and "" in php and the use of dot before and after the variables may need some research.) BTW, Rhyme is good, it don't require me to install anything on my PC.!

In general, this is a really nice lesson! Thanks Mrs, Mr, who do a lot of work to build the class.

By Daniel H

Aug 17, 2020

This was a very good introductory course for php and back-end databases. I found the content and instructions very clear and informative. While this only covers the basics, it is a good starting point for future web development.

By ANIEFIKe E

May 3, 2021

By Lance A

Dec 27, 2020

By Todd T

Jan 6, 2022

I have used both in professional environments, and this was a great introductory course to learn PHP and MySQL.

By Audaldo J H A

Oct 15, 2020

It explains in a simple way and is the basis to continue learning more about PHP with mySQL

By Moni M

Nov 25, 2020

this course help me to improve my skill to know more php language, thanks coursera

By Dimitrios M D

Dec 18, 2020

Perfect project. I love it. It help me a lot

By Ramon R B

Oct 8, 2020

muy bueno para empezar o recordar

