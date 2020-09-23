AE
May 2, 2021
A detailed rewarding hand-on-project, able to capture my attention to nitty gritty of building a web-based application with PHP and MySQL.
LA
Dec 26, 2020
Really good to learn basics in working with mysql database using php to insert, update and delete items in the database.
By Aditya V•
Sep 23, 2020
Need much much more explanation of the functions being used in the program rather than just using them and telling this will do that.
By Maryam Y•
Aug 14, 2020
This is the best way to learn, thank you my dear teacher :)
By Merajul I s•
Nov 3, 2020
pronunciation very poor.
By David S C V•
Sep 4, 2020
Voice level too low
Rhyme is a really bad program
Everithing else was fine, the knowlede acquired doing this guid was helpful
By BHAVYA A•
Sep 11, 2020
The project server rarely opens.
By Julian H S C•
Oct 28, 2020
Poorly created tutorial. I had to check internet. Many things in tutorials was not up-to-date. Screens, versions, messages and ability to access tutorial files not well designed.
By Jon N•
Nov 12, 2020
I was cut off from the course and forced into the final quiz, I missed half of the course and have no recourse to contact the instructor or Coursera. I did not get to view the last half of the course.
By amanullah b a z•
Oct 18, 2020
hands-on skill of database management system is brief yet clear and easy to understand
By Noha S E T•
Sep 21, 2020
Thanks Mr. Khaled for your efforts.
By Aravindhan A•
Sep 14, 2020
Nice to learn the underlying php and sql. The template is already present in the starter files.
By Anup S•
Aug 19, 2020
This was so helpful in working in database.
By Aniruddha Y•
Sep 6, 2020
Very Helpful project for develpoinh php.
By JHULEN M M Q•
Sep 24, 2020
good
By Журмухамедов М С•
Nov 27, 2020
Function 'mysql_fetch_assoc' is deprecated
By Jonathan W•
Apr 15, 2021
The video element of the tutorial is very difficult to view as the instructor does not show all of the screen and you miss elements that he is typing.
The code didn't work in Rhyme but I transferred to my own laptop and it worked without any changes, not sure why.
The lesson seemed not very well explained and the instructor assumed a lot of knowledge.
By Yousef M•
Dec 8, 2021
This course wasn't that informative. The mic was terrible. There where not enough explanation . The web working area wasn't working properly.
By YAN D•
Aug 8, 2020
Amazing class. If you are a student who knows a little bit php and wants to know how it really works between the Web and the Server, the course is a quick view and really helps a lllllot.
There is still some questions need to be searched on the Internet, totally, it takes 1-2 more hours to fully understand the whole project.
(Some details, such as the difference of " and "" in php and the use of dot before and after the variables may need some research.) BTW, Rhyme is good, it don't require me to install anything on my PC.!
In general, this is a really nice lesson! Thanks Mrs, Mr, who do a lot of work to build the class.
By Daniel H•
Aug 17, 2020
This was a very good introductory course for php and back-end databases. I found the content and instructions very clear and informative. While this only covers the basics, it is a good starting point for future web development.
By ANIEFIKe E•
May 3, 2021
By Lance A•
Dec 27, 2020
By Todd T•
Jan 6, 2022
I have used both in professional environments, and this was a great introductory course to learn PHP and MySQL.
By Audaldo J H A•
Oct 15, 2020
It explains in a simple way and is the basis to continue learning more about PHP with mySQL
By Moni M•
Nov 25, 2020
this course help me to improve my skill to know more php language, thanks coursera
By Dimitrios M D•
Dec 18, 2020
Perfect project. I love it. It help me a lot
By Ramon R B•
Oct 8, 2020
muy bueno para empezar o recordar