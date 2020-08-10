Learner Reviews & Feedback for Build an E-commerce Dashboard with Figma by Coursera Project Network
4.4
stars
608 ratings
•
151 reviews
About the Course
This course runs on Coursera's hands-on project platform called Rhyme. On Rhyme, you do projects in a hands-on manner in your browser. You will get instant access to pre-configured cloud desktops containing all of the software and data you need for the project. Everything is already set up directly in your Internet browser so you can just focus on learning. For this project, you’ll get instant access to a cloud desktop with Figma pre-installed.
Prerequisites:
In order to be successful in this project, you should be familiar with how to use basic commands on a mac or a PC.
Notes:
- You will be able to access the cloud desktop 5 times. However, you will be able to access instructions videos as many times as you want.
- This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Top reviews
MT
Jul 14, 2020
A great course to get you start from scratch! It's cool to have possibility to pause the tutorial video and try to create your own stuff and get back to the next step when you are actually ready!
PP
May 1, 2020
This is only for designing courses, so if you are here to learn any advanced stuff then please don't come. its made only for beginners. I love the method that is used for teaching