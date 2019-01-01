Chevron Left
At the end of this project, you will be able to use different layout features in Microsoft Word. You will be able to create a Word document that is visually appealing and has all the features a multipage document should contain. You will be able to add a table of content, footnotes, endnotes, and page numbers. This will allow you to create the perfect document. You will also be able to easily navigate through Microsoft Word and use these different features easily....
