Enhance Student Learning through Kahoot by Coursera Project Network

4.7
stars
56 ratings
13 reviews

By the end of this project, you will have created a Kahoot collection that will engage your students during virtual learning or as a more engaging way to encourage practice and review at home or in the classroom. Teaching is constantly evolving. As we learn more about our students, we uncover new ways to ensure that they are not just learning - they are thriving. When we can connect our tech-savvy students to tech-connected learning, our students are more likely to enjoy learning. We can also encourage them to become lifelong learners as we connect them to the many tools and resources that are available at their fingertips online. Once you are confident with using Kahoot and have a wide array of Kahoots in your collection, you will discover that Kahoot can be used in many ways! You can use Kahoot for formative assessment, summative assessment, review, or as a fun addition to a theme day! The opportunities are endless. Kahoot allows teachers to create engaging learning games or trivia quizzes on any topic and in any language. It is an excellent tool for classroom learning, remote learning, and parents engaging their child’s learning at home....

By Jonathan C

Dec 13, 2020

The whole proyect is just an overview of the tool. It should include real life use case with several participants, even more in the analytics section. The teacher gets surprised with unexpected things happening while using the app

By Hernani L C

Sep 26, 2021

Excelente curso, herramienta digital para mejorar mi labor docente, felicitaciones!!!

By Ck O

Nov 27, 2020

Basic knowledge of how to use kahoot and how to read the report from kahoot quiz

By Dilek O

Sep 19, 2020

I leaned how fun to learning with Kahoot.

By Michael L

Aug 26, 2020

I have amazing skill related to my Job

By Mary C A

Nov 10, 2020

fun and enjoyable way to learn

By Nuno M d J M

Oct 8, 2020

Easy to follow, short, clear.

By Analyn B

Dec 3, 2020

Thank you so much!

By Rose M C

Sep 28, 2020

Thank you so much!

By Saimaiti M

Oct 21, 2021

g​ood

By Sam X

Aug 25, 2020

Great

By RoS*r

Dec 13, 2020

This required you have an account already set up before logging in.

By Arvind V

Sep 16, 2020

Does not reflect to the current status of the kahoot tool

