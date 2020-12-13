By Jonathan C•
Dec 13, 2020
The whole proyect is just an overview of the tool. It should include real life use case with several participants, even more in the analytics section. The teacher gets surprised with unexpected things happening while using the app
By Hernani L C•
Sep 26, 2021
Excelente curso, herramienta digital para mejorar mi labor docente, felicitaciones!!!
By Ck O•
Nov 27, 2020
Basic knowledge of how to use kahoot and how to read the report from kahoot quiz
By Dilek O•
Sep 19, 2020
I leaned how fun to learning with Kahoot.
By Michael L•
Aug 26, 2020
I have amazing skill related to my Job
By Mary C A•
Nov 10, 2020
fun and enjoyable way to learn
By Nuno M d J M•
Oct 8, 2020
Easy to follow, short, clear.
By Analyn B•
Dec 3, 2020
Thank you so much!
By Rose M C•
Sep 28, 2020
Thank you so much!
By Saimaiti M•
Oct 21, 2021
good
By Sam X•
Aug 25, 2020
Great
By RoS*r•
Dec 13, 2020
This required you have an account already set up before logging in.
By Arvind V•
Sep 16, 2020
Does not reflect to the current status of the kahoot tool