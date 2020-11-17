Element, Class, and ID Selectors in CSS
Identify the correct context in which to apply element, class, and ID selectors.
Use span and div tags to markup text in an HTML document.
Write CSS code using element, class, and ID selectors.
In this intermediate-level course you will explore and compare CSS (Cascading Style Sheets) selectors. As HTML is used to add content to a website, CSS is used to make that content visually appealing to website visitors. This course focuses on helping you identify how and when to use element, class, and ID selectors to enhance the appearance of text on a website’s pages. CSS is a very powerful tool and gaining more control over the visual aspects of textual data on a website is a great first step in harnessing that power. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Cascading Style Sheets (CCS)
CSS Selector
CSS Class Selector
CSS Element Selector
Css ID Selector
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
What is a selector?
The Element Selector
Span and Div
The Class Selector
The ID Selector
by NANov 17, 2020
very useful topic and make me remind back the basic of html
