Learner Reviews & Feedback for Employee Attrition Prediction Using Machine Learning by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this project-based course, we will build, train and test a machine learning model to predict employee attrition using features such as employee job satisfaction, distance from work, compensation and performance. We will explore two machine learning algorithms, namely: (1) logistic regression classifier model and (2) Extreme Gradient Boosted Trees (XG-Boost). This project could be effectively applied in any Human Resources department to predict which employees are more likely to quit based on their features.
