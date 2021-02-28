Chevron Left
Evaluating Student Understanding with Socrative by Coursera Project Network

4.8
stars
12 ratings
2 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this project, you be able to evaluate students in real time and provide immediate feedback using Socrative. With Socrative, you can create personalized activities and engage students in games that encourage full participation as they learn. Socrative is a great tool for online learning, but it also allows teachers to save valuable time by letting Socrative to the work of grading and engaging students for you! Let’s get you confident and ready to use Socrative today. *You will need a free Socrative account for this project. You will have the option to upgrade to a Premium account if you choose to use all of Socrative’s features....
By Nancy C M M

Feb 27, 2021

It is an amazing tool, You can create quizzes and kind of games throughout questions

By FAHISH A L

Sep 10, 2021

it helped me a lot

