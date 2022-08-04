Learner Reviews & Feedback for Excel for Beginners: Advanced Functions by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
This 1-hour, project-based course introduces learners to more-advanced spreadsheet functions. We’ll be using Excel on the Web in this project, which is the free spreadsheet program offered by Microsoft. However, all of the concepts that you will learn in this project will be applicable to other spreadsheet programs, such as LibreOffice Calc and Google Sheets.
We will cover the following concepts in a hands-on manner:
- Advanced conditional functions: countif, sumif, averageif
- Easy searching and matching of data with reference functions: vlookup, xlookup, index & match
Please Note: If you don't have a free Microsoft account, you will need to create one to be able to complete the content....