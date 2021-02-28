Exception Handling in Java
16 ratings
Understand the differences between an exception and an error.
Understand how to raise an exception.
Understand how to utilise try, catch and finally clauses.
16 ratings
Understand the differences between an exception and an error.
Understand how to raise an exception.
Understand how to utilise try, catch and finally clauses.
By the end of this project, you will have an understanding of error and exception handling in java. Once you have a beginner's knowledge of java programming and start coding you may find that something disrupts the normal flow of the program you have built. You may find yourself with errors in your code. This course will provide students with the knowledge behind exception handling in java and show how to write high-quality code to ensure that if your java program encounters a situation that it cannot cope with that the right procedures are in place to provide meaningful information and deal with those errors. Thus, ensuring that your code is efficient and robust is an essential aspect of writing high-quality code. This project will take students through a number of examples demonstrating several of the most useful java exceptions. You will gain an understanding of exception handling in java from the in-depth examples provided. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
software engineering principles
development
Software
Exception Handling
Java
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
By the end of Task 1, you will be able to understand the difference between an error and an exception.
By the end of Task 2, you will demonstrate raising an exception.
By the end of Task 3, you will be able to understand the differences between a check and unchecked exception.
By the end of Task 4, you will be able to demonstrate try and catch clauses.
By the end of Task 5, you will be able to implement a finally clause.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.