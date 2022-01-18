Learner Reviews & Feedback for Exception Handling in Java by Coursera Project Network
4.8
stars
16 ratings
1 reviews
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will have an understanding of error and exception handling in java. Once you have a beginner's knowledge of java programming and start coding you may find that something disrupts the normal flow of the program you have built. You may find yourself with errors in your code. This course will provide students with the knowledge behind exception handling in java and show how to write high-quality code to ensure that if your java program encounters a situation that it cannot cope with that the right procedures are in place to provide meaningful information and deal with those errors.
Thus, ensuring that your code is efficient and robust is an essential aspect of writing high-quality code. This project will take students through a number of examples demonstrating several of the most useful java exceptions. You will gain an understanding of exception handling in java from the in-depth examples provided.
