Chevron Left
Back to Exception Handling in Python

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Exception Handling in Python by Coursera Project Network

4.7
stars
53 ratings
7 reviews

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn the differences between an exception and syntax errors, how to raise an exception, what an AssertionError exception is within Python, how to use the try, except and else clause and how to use the finally clause and any clean-up actions. By the end of this project, you will have an understanding of error and exception handling in python. Once you have a beginner's knowledge of python programming and start coding you may find that something disrupts the normal flow of the program you have built. You may find yourself with errors in your code. This course will provide students with the knowledge behind exception handling in python and show how to write high-quality code to ensure that if your python scripts encounter a situation that it cannot cope with that the right procedures are in place to provide meaningful information and deal with those errors. Thus, ensuring that your code is efficient and robust which is an essential aspect of writing high-quality code. This project will take students through a number of examples demonstrating several of the most useful python exceptions. You will gain an understanding of exception handling in python from the in-depth examples provided....
Filter by:

1 - 7 of 7 Reviews for Exception Handling in Python

By Jorge G

Feb 26, 2021

I do not recommend taking this type of course, take one and pass it, however after a few days I have tried to review the material, and my surprise is that it asks me to pay again to be able to review the material. Of course coursera gives me a small discount for having already paid it previously. It is very easy to download the videos and difficult to get hold of the material, but with ingenuity it is possible. Then I recommend uploading them to YouTube and keeping them private for when they want to consult (they avoid legal problems and can share with friends), then they can request a refund.

By Parge R D

Aug 30, 2020

Usefull

By Anas A

Jan 17, 2022

good

By Komal N N

Jan 15, 2022

Understandable

By THEJUS S

Sep 2, 2020

Well explained

By Mayuri Y

May 26, 2022

Nice content

By shruti d

Sep 16, 2020

To good

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder