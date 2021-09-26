By Nuwan D•
Sep 25, 2021
The Inquiry recognises that some people who have been sexually abused identify as victims, and others as survivors of sexual abuse. For this reason it uses the phrase 'victim and survivor' when referring to someone who indicates that they have been sexually abused. However, the term ‘complainant’ is used in the context of the Inquiry’s public hearings when referring to a victim or survivor where the fact of the abuse has not been formally established.
This report includes a number of accounts from victims and survivors. These accounts have been anonymised or pseudonyms have been used to ensure that victims and survivors cannot be identified.