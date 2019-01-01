Expenses in ProfitBooks
Learn how to use the functions of the Expenses tab in ProfitBooks to manage your small business expenses and streamline your company's bookkeeping.
ProfitBooks is an online accounting and payroll management software for small businesses. It allows users to organize offices finances and track all activities related to their business. This free online tool allows you to manage your money without accounting knowledge, grow sales with powerful invoicing tools, track inventory with ease, and run your business with total confidence. This project will take a deeper look into the Expenses tab in Profitbooks. We will explore the functions and features Profitbooks has to offer small business owners for managing their business expenses. In this project we will create a purchase order, record an expense for a project we add to the system, record a purchase, create a payment voucher and add a vendor into the system. ProfitBooks hosts your information on the secure and widely-trusted Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company has also implemented additional security features like secure-access, built-in firewalls, encrypted data storage and periodic back-ups to keep your data safe. You can read more about their security policy here: https://www.profitbooks.net/cloud-data-security/
Payments
Purchase Orders
Expense
Accounting
Vendor Management
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Add a new vendor to the system.
Create a project and record an expense towards the project cost.
Issue a purchase order.
Make a payment.
Record a purchase.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
