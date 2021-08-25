Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Exploratory Data Analysis in R by Coursera Project Network

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to do basic exploratory data analysis (EDA) in R, automate your EDA reports and learn advanced EDA tips Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By SEHA-07697

Aug 25, 2021

Amazing course and instructor , well presented and very informative , I will attend all courses by Mr Emmanuel Segui

By Jennifer

Apr 18, 2022

I learned a lot

By Rutherford R

Sep 6, 2021

I went through the whole project and learned a lot about R that I didn't know before. It was amazing! I learned things that simplified the data exploration process that I've been puzzling about ever since I completed my capstone project! It simplified the whole thing and just gave me a lot of ideas to make the data analysis process more efficient and reliable. This gives me confidence about the insights and the data quality even before I present them! However, one problem was that the file used in this project cannot be accessed using the cloud workspace, so I can't follow with the instructor and just ended up watching the whole thing. Still, great value! I'm gonna leave a 1 star here and hope the instructor notices this, but all in all it was 5/5! :)

