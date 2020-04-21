Chevron Left
Producing visualizations is an important first step in exploring and analyzing real-world data sets. As such, visualization is an indispensable method in any data scientist's toolbox. It is also a powerful tool to identify problems in analyses and for illustrating results.In this project-based course, we will employ the statistical data visualization library, Seaborn, to discover and explore the relationships in the Breast Cancer Wisconsin (Diagnostic) Data Set. We will cover key concepts in exploratory data analysis (EDA) using visualizations to identify and interpret inherent relationships in the data set, produce various chart types including histograms, violin plots, box plots, joint plots, pair grids, and heatmaps, customize plot aesthetics and apply faceting methods to visualize higher dimensional data. This course runs on Coursera's hands-on project platform called Rhyme. On Rhyme, you do projects in a hands-on manner in your browser. You will get instant access to pre-configured cloud desktops containing all of the software and data you need for the project. Everything is already set up directly in your internet browser so you can just focus on learning. For this project, you’ll get instant access to a cloud desktop with Python, Jupyter, and scikit-learn pre-installed. Notes: - You will be able to access the cloud desktop 5 times. However, you will be able to access instructions videos as many times as you want. - This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

HP

Sep 7, 2020

This project is great for people go want to advances her career exploring new viz techniques. The instructor is great, clear and easy to follow. I will definitely recommend to take this project.

PG

Oct 3, 2020

As a beginner, this was a very good insight into EDA for me. You will however, have to read the documentation and more articles to go in-depth. However, this is a very good introductory course.

By Ravi K

Apr 21, 2020

Cloud OS is way too slow. Content gives superficial knowledge.

By Rob O

Apr 23, 2020

This course delivers great content clearly and succinctly. If learning how to do EDA in python is your goal, then this course delivers. While emphasizing the code, this course also covers the "whys," just not at the same level of detail. This course uses a virtual machine with a split view of a notebook and the presentation and not Coursera's notebook environment. Rhyme's environment is a bit clunky, but it gets the job done. I would have liked to download my notebook once I completed the course but was unable to. Another issue that I encountered was having to restart the Rhyme environment several times, taking between 5 and 10 minutes each.

By Anees A

May 3, 2020

This course is good foundation and well managed

By Suhaimi C

Nov 18, 2020

Awesome guided project part 1 of 2. Great instructor, going step by step with clear explanation for a short course. Great use of python with seaborn along with great use of statistical analysis in exploratory data analysis with seaborn. Very visual and useful.

By Pavithra K

Aug 1, 2020

This project is excellent and one can blindly go for it, especially if u want to learn seaborn library, everything is explained very well , i am looking forward to take the next project from this instructor

By Abhijit T

Apr 9, 2020

This project gives an overview of analysing data with the seaborn library of python

By ASHISH M

May 3, 2020

The hands on session is really helpful as it's not just a read and go thing

By Ujjwal K

May 10, 2020

It is good to get a refresher and learn new things in Seaborn!

By Punam P

May 15, 2020

Nice Course to enhance skill..Thanks to Team

By Mukund P

May 13, 2020

very informative and explained in a easy way

By Rishabh R

May 17, 2020

Exicting project

By Dr M M S

Nov 8, 2020

He is a great teacher and knows how to teach. He explains each code. I also love that he did not type out the codes for us (which some guided projects do), this way we learn better. Every guided projects teacher should take this as an example of how to teach in guided projects. I have enrolled in some who just say this is the code and run it and expect us to understand! They don't explain anything! Anyway this and all other courses by him are highly recommended.

By Shri H

Nov 7, 2020

For a beginner stepping into the Data analysis domain, this guided project gives you the best shot at having a good hands on experience. Each step required for EDA is described coherently by the instructor. Instructor did an amazing job in this project!

By Nesmary G M D

May 14, 2022

It is a great course, very well explained and helped me to learn new things in Python about data analysis. I recommend people to do the project in their own jupyter notebook to avoid losing their project

By RADUL R D

Jun 12, 2020

It was a wonderful course, I really enjoyed it. it's good for a beginner too. I really recommend this guided project to all those who are looking for data analysis. thanks, Coursera for this opportunity.

By Hector P

Sep 7, 2020

By Pawan K G

Oct 4, 2020

By Sayak P

Jun 26, 2020

This was my first guided project . It was a nice experience and the course material was truly helpful for me. The instructor's pace of teaching was absolutely stunning.

By Asmae A

Apr 10, 2022

c'était un cour trés interessant , qui ma permis de mieux comprendre l'importance de bibliothéque seaborn et de mieux familiariser avec la visualisation des données

By HAY a

Jun 29, 2020

The course is a great course for a data scientist! Very practical and I like the way the instructor explains the concept and the interpretation of the data.

By Aditya T

Nov 5, 2020

This guided project helped me a lot to learn about Data Visualization using Python. The instructor explained each and every chart very nicely.

By Gourav K

Jul 27, 2020

Learned lot about visualization with seaborn and why many types of plots are used and how to analyze them to do feature selection

By Srikanth C

Jun 16, 2020

It was very informative and very exciting getting to understand to make graphs in Seaborn. It was a wonderful experience

By omkar

Jun 10, 2020

Was really good just didn't require the cloud thing as it took away most ofy time overall it was good

By Johannes J B C

Jul 9, 2020

one of the best coursera guided project IMO. the teacher speaks fluently and explains good enough.

