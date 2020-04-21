HP
Sep 7, 2020
This project is great for people go want to advances her career exploring new viz techniques. The instructor is great, clear and easy to follow. I will definitely recommend to take this project.
PG
Oct 3, 2020
As a beginner, this was a very good insight into EDA for me. You will however, have to read the documentation and more articles to go in-depth. However, this is a very good introductory course.
By Ravi K•
Apr 21, 2020
Cloud OS is way too slow. Content gives superficial knowledge.
By Rob O•
Apr 23, 2020
This course delivers great content clearly and succinctly. If learning how to do EDA in python is your goal, then this course delivers. While emphasizing the code, this course also covers the "whys," just not at the same level of detail. This course uses a virtual machine with a split view of a notebook and the presentation and not Coursera's notebook environment. Rhyme's environment is a bit clunky, but it gets the job done. I would have liked to download my notebook once I completed the course but was unable to. Another issue that I encountered was having to restart the Rhyme environment several times, taking between 5 and 10 minutes each.
By Anees A•
May 3, 2020
This course is good foundation and well managed
By Suhaimi C•
Nov 18, 2020
Awesome guided project part 1 of 2. Great instructor, going step by step with clear explanation for a short course. Great use of python with seaborn along with great use of statistical analysis in exploratory data analysis with seaborn. Very visual and useful.
By Pavithra K•
Aug 1, 2020
This project is excellent and one can blindly go for it, especially if u want to learn seaborn library, everything is explained very well , i am looking forward to take the next project from this instructor
By Abhijit T•
Apr 9, 2020
This project gives an overview of analysing data with the seaborn library of python
By ASHISH M•
May 3, 2020
The hands on session is really helpful as it's not just a read and go thing
By Ujjwal K•
May 10, 2020
It is good to get a refresher and learn new things in Seaborn!
By Punam P•
May 15, 2020
Nice Course to enhance skill..Thanks to Team
By Mukund P•
May 13, 2020
very informative and explained in a easy way
By Rishabh R•
May 17, 2020
Exicting project
By Dr M M S•
Nov 8, 2020
He is a great teacher and knows how to teach. He explains each code. I also love that he did not type out the codes for us (which some guided projects do), this way we learn better. Every guided projects teacher should take this as an example of how to teach in guided projects. I have enrolled in some who just say this is the code and run it and expect us to understand! They don't explain anything! Anyway this and all other courses by him are highly recommended.
By Shri H•
Nov 7, 2020
For a beginner stepping into the Data analysis domain, this guided project gives you the best shot at having a good hands on experience. Each step required for EDA is described coherently by the instructor. Instructor did an amazing job in this project!
By Nesmary G M D•
May 14, 2022
It is a great course, very well explained and helped me to learn new things in Python about data analysis. I recommend people to do the project in their own jupyter notebook to avoid losing their project
By RADUL R D•
Jun 12, 2020
It was a wonderful course, I really enjoyed it. it's good for a beginner too. I really recommend this guided project to all those who are looking for data analysis. thanks, Coursera for this opportunity.
By Sayak P•
Jun 26, 2020
This was my first guided project . It was a nice experience and the course material was truly helpful for me. The instructor's pace of teaching was absolutely stunning.
By Asmae A•
Apr 10, 2022
c'était un cour trés interessant , qui ma permis de mieux comprendre l'importance de bibliothéque seaborn et de mieux familiariser avec la visualisation des données
By HAY a•
Jun 29, 2020
The course is a great course for a data scientist! Very practical and I like the way the instructor explains the concept and the interpretation of the data.
By Aditya T•
Nov 5, 2020
This guided project helped me a lot to learn about Data Visualization using Python. The instructor explained each and every chart very nicely.
By Gourav K•
Jul 27, 2020
Learned lot about visualization with seaborn and why many types of plots are used and how to analyze them to do feature selection
By Srikanth C•
Jun 16, 2020
It was very informative and very exciting getting to understand to make graphs in Seaborn. It was a wonderful experience
By omkar•
Jun 10, 2020
Was really good just didn't require the cloud thing as it took away most ofy time overall it was good
By Johannes J B C•
Jul 9, 2020
one of the best coursera guided project IMO. the teacher speaks fluently and explains good enough.