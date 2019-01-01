Explore Variables and Data Types in VB.NET
Describe the function of a variable in programming.
Write VB.NET code to create and assign a value to a variable.
Identify and apply data types used in VB.NET.
By the end of this project, you will have used Visual Studio to explore the use of variables and data types in a VB.NET desktop application. You will write VB.NET code to create and populate variables using a variety of data types. Because most programs process data, working with variables and data types are fundamental skills required in application development. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Define the term "variable" and discuss how and why variables are used in most programming languages, including VB.NET.
Write VB.NET code that includes the DIM statement for variable declaration and assignment of a new value to a variable.
Explore the variety of types of data that can be processed in programs and define the data types used to work with those types of data in VB.NET.
Practice using VB.NET code to declare, assign values to, and manipulate string variables.
Use VB.NET to work with a variety of numeric values by selecting appropriate numeric data types.
