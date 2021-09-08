Chevron Left
Back to Extract Text Data with Python and Regex

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Extract Text Data with Python and Regex by Coursera Project Network

4.5
stars
11 ratings
3 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this project you will learn what is regular expressions and how it works. during this project we are going to learn about basic to advanced concepts of regex by formatting phone numbers, email addresses and URLs. after that we will learn how to use regular expressions for data cleaning. and finally in the final task we are going to work with a dataset consists of daily personal notes, and we are going to use RegEx to pull out useful information out of our raw text data....
Filter by:

1 - 3 of 3 Reviews for Extract Text Data with Python and Regex

By Chernyshev A B

Sep 8, 2021

Quite short. but you'll get essential skills without spending a lot of time so it's really nice i guess.

By rita p

Aug 20, 2021

course content is very useful

By MGBEOKWERE C

Jan 27, 2022

amazing course!

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder