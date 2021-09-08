Learner Reviews & Feedback for Extract Text Data with Python and Regex by Coursera Project Network
4.5
stars
11 ratings
•
3 reviews
About the Course
By the end of this project you will learn what is regular expressions and how it works. during this project we are going to learn about basic to advanced concepts of regex by formatting phone numbers, email addresses and URLs. after that we will learn how to use regular expressions for data cleaning. and finally in the final task we are going to work with a dataset consists of daily personal notes, and we are going to use RegEx to pull out useful information out of our raw text data....
By Chernyshev A B
•
Sep 8, 2021
Quite short. but you'll get essential skills without spending a lot of time so it's really nice i guess.