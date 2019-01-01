Learner Reviews & Feedback for Facebook Network Analysis using Python and Networkx by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will learn how to Analyze a real network graph using python. you will learn how to use Networkx module to Visualize a graph and to calculate some important measures which can describe characteristics of our graph. you will also learn About Centrality measures to find Important nodes in a graph. In the final task of the project we are going talk about Scale-free networks and we are going to prove that Facebook Network graph has familiarities with Scale-free networks....