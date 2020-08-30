Chevron Left
Back to Facial Expression Classification Using Residual Neural Nets

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Facial Expression Classification Using Residual Neural Nets by Coursera Project Network

4.6
stars
68 ratings
9 reviews

About the Course

In this hands-on project, we will train a deep learning model based on Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs) and Residual Blocks to detect facial expressions. This project could be practically used for detecting customer emotions and facial expressions. By the end of this project, you will be able to: - Understand the theory and intuition behind Deep Learning, Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs) and Residual Neural Networks. - Import Key libraries, dataset and visualize images. - Perform data augmentation to increase the size of the dataset and improve model generalization capability. - Build a deep learning model based on Convolutional Neural Network and Residual blocks using Keras with Tensorflow 2.0 as a backend. - Compile and fit Deep Learning model to training data. - Assess the performance of trained CNN and ensure its generalization using various KPIs. - Improve network performance using regularization techniques such as dropout....

Top reviews

NA

Aug 29, 2020

Wonderful course! I got a lot of new knowledge, particularly about how CNN really works and how to apply it using existing libraries in python! 6/5

EG

Oct 5, 2020

the lecturer is so geniuuuuuuussss, thank you so much

Filter by:

1 - 10 of 10 Reviews for Facial Expression Classification Using Residual Neural Nets

By Nugraha S A

Aug 30, 2020

Wonderful course! I got a lot of new knowledge, particularly about how CNN really works and how to apply it using existing libraries in python! 6/5

By Endang P G

Oct 6, 2020

the lecturer is so geniuuuuuuussss, thank you so much

By SYED S

Nov 27, 2020

cool and best

By Jesus M Z F

Aug 8, 2020

Great course

By SASIN N

Aug 10, 2020

Easy Quiz thanks for this course it helped me to understand concept clearly without wasting much of my time.

By Partha B

Sep 27, 2020

Good course , for a short and introductory portion for a bigger work.

By Mudunuri Y V 9

Jul 29, 2021

super

By Narendra G

Sep 30, 2020

Too short, Guided projects are of no use.

By Parag

Feb 13, 2022

This is NOT a guided project. It is a DEMO. All code is prewritten and you only press shift+enter. So you do not type anything and also you cannot download the code from a resources section. I guarantee that you will forget the code before the week has passed and unless you have a good grasp of CNN - you will also forget this.. I challenge a non-expert to solve the mini challenges provided. If you know these concepts, you do not need this project and if you do not - the instructor has not explained this before asking you. How do you solve them??? In the end the he leaves a link - reading which will itself take an hour's time. So how the heck is this a 2 hour guided project?? Another fib: training the model takes about an hour. do you complete a project and then wait to see the results?? Quiz is designed with common sense questions to make you clear easily (I got 100% in second attempt, after correcting a couple of careless mistakes made in the frst attempt). You temporarily understand some topics, make a note that you need to learn these later. You answer a quiz and get a certificate that's worth nothing. Frankly, I felt a solid 3 hours of my life was wasted here. I will never do this type of unprofessionally designed project again. If you feel the same after the course - please stop being nice for no reason and give the appropriate rating. Speak the truth - because THAT is the right thing to do.

By Ed S

Dec 14, 2020

For me this was impossible. I did not realize how much previous knowledge was required.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder