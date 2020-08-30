NA
Aug 29, 2020
Wonderful course! I got a lot of new knowledge, particularly about how CNN really works and how to apply it using existing libraries in python! 6/5
EG
Oct 5, 2020
the lecturer is so geniuuuuuuussss, thank you so much
By Nugraha S A•
Aug 30, 2020
By Endang P G•
Oct 6, 2020
By SYED S•
Nov 27, 2020
cool and best
By Jesus M Z F•
Aug 8, 2020
Great course
By SASIN N•
Aug 10, 2020
Easy Quiz thanks for this course it helped me to understand concept clearly without wasting much of my time.
By Partha B•
Sep 27, 2020
Good course , for a short and introductory portion for a bigger work.
By Mudunuri Y V 9•
Jul 29, 2021
super
By Narendra G•
Sep 30, 2020
Too short, Guided projects are of no use.
By Parag•
Feb 13, 2022
This is NOT a guided project. It is a DEMO. All code is prewritten and you only press shift+enter. So you do not type anything and also you cannot download the code from a resources section. I guarantee that you will forget the code before the week has passed and unless you have a good grasp of CNN - you will also forget this.. I challenge a non-expert to solve the mini challenges provided. If you know these concepts, you do not need this project and if you do not - the instructor has not explained this before asking you. How do you solve them??? In the end the he leaves a link - reading which will itself take an hour's time. So how the heck is this a 2 hour guided project?? Another fib: training the model takes about an hour. do you complete a project and then wait to see the results?? Quiz is designed with common sense questions to make you clear easily (I got 100% in second attempt, after correcting a couple of careless mistakes made in the frst attempt). You temporarily understand some topics, make a note that you need to learn these later. You answer a quiz and get a certificate that's worth nothing. Frankly, I felt a solid 3 hours of my life was wasted here. I will never do this type of unprofessionally designed project again. If you feel the same after the course - please stop being nice for no reason and give the appropriate rating. Speak the truth - because THAT is the right thing to do.
By Ed S•
Dec 14, 2020
For me this was impossible. I did not realize how much previous knowledge was required.