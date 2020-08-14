Chevron Left
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will be able to: - Understand the theory and intuition behind Deep Learning, Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs) and Residual Neural Networks. - Import Key libraries, dataset and visualize images. - Perform data augmentation to increase the size of the dataset and improve model generalization capability. - Build a deep learning model based on Convolutional Neural Network and Residual blocks using Keras with Tensorflow 2.0 as a backend. - Compile and fit Deep Learning model to training data. - Assess the performance of trained CNN and ensure its generalization using various KPIs. - Improve network performance using regularization techniques such as dropout....

By Saoirse B

Aug 14, 2020

i haveent even done it!!

By Debashish N

Jul 23, 2020

Awesome coding environment preparation and explanation by the instructor. Thank you a lot, I always had a problem to write my own code on Deep Learning, this has given new confidence. Thank you!!

By Jonathan Y

Mar 23, 2021

I love this project. It has well-organized content and the theoretical concept is explained concisely.

By Carlos A R Z

Jun 29, 2020

Emotion AI: Facial Key-points Detection is my dream come true!

By Ronny F

Sep 11, 2020

great and thanks for this learning

By Nikhildas C

Nov 23, 2020

Very good project course.

By Yamnaa W

Oct 15, 2020

excellent course!!

By Gangone R

Jul 2, 2020

very useful course

By Farangiz N

Jul 4, 2020

Very nice course!

By Moe M H

Jul 18, 2020

good project

By Muhammad M

Dec 26, 2020

informative

By Jonathan P C

Aug 20, 2020

Very good

By Kamlesh C

Jul 29, 2020

thanks

By PREETI.R

Jul 13, 2020

GOOD

By tale p

Jun 28, 2020

good

By Hridoy

Jun 27, 2020

good

By Simon S R

Aug 31, 2020

Great guided project, one of the better ones at Coursera, but it can still be improved!

By Meena M

Jun 27, 2020

Thankk u all

By Mayank A

Aug 9, 2020

Nice guided project overall. But as the name suggests emotion AI , there was nothing about detecting emotions, just recognizing facial points

By bhavesh s

Jul 30, 2020

Too little for an intermediate. Also for a beginner.

By Samadhan R T

Nov 25, 2020

no video lecture for instructon

