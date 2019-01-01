Facial Keypoint Detection with PyTorch
Create Custom dataset for Keypoint problems
Apply Keypoint augmentation and load pretrained model
Create train function and evaluator for training loop
Create Custom dataset for Keypoint problems
Apply Keypoint augmentation and load pretrained model
Create train function and evaluator for training loop
In this 2-hour project-based course, you will be able to : - Understand the Facial Keypoint Dataset and you will write a custom dataset class for Image-Keypoint dataset. Additionally, you will apply keypoint augmentation to augment images as well as its keypoints. For keypoint augmentation you will use albumentation library. You will plot the image keypoint pair. - Load a pretrained state of the art convolutional neural network using timm library. - Create train function and evaluator function which will helpful to write training loop. Moreover, you will use training loop to train the model. - Lastly, you will use trained model to find keypoints given any image.
Image Processing
Convolutional Neural Network
Deep Learning
pytorch
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Configurations
Understand Facial Keypoint Dataset
Create Custom Facial Keypoint Dataset
Load Dataset into Batches
Create Model
Create Trainer and Evaluator
Training Model
Visualizing Predictions
Optional Task
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.