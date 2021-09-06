Learner Reviews & Feedback for Fashion Image Classification using CNNs in Pytorch by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create Neural Networks in the Deep Learning Framework PyTorch. We will creating a Convolutional Neural Network for a 10 Class Image Classification problem which can be extended to more classes. We will start off by looking at how perform data preparation and Augmentation in Pytorch.
We will be building a Neural Network in Pytorch. We will add the Convolutional Layers as well as Linear Layers. We will then look at how to add optimizer and train the model. Finally, we will test and evaluate our model on test data.
The project will get you introduced with Pytorch. You will in the end understand how the framework works and get you started with building Neural Networks in Pytorch.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:
1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Fashion Image Classification using CNNs in Pytorch
By Natalia E
•
Sep 6, 2021
Very bad content delivery. Errors in the code: the code does not work as the instructor types it. The code is corrected later by the instructor, but he does not update the students (it's run on the bakground). Waste of time and money.