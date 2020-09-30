Chevron Left
By the end of this project, you will learn to use data Exploration techniques in order to uncover some initial patterns, insights and interesting points in your dataset. We are going to use a dataset consisting 5 CSV files, consisting of the data related to players in FIFA video game. We will clean and prepare it by dropping useless columns, calculating new features for our dataset and filling up the null values properly. and then we will start our exploration and we'll do some visualizations. Note: This project works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By Wan N A B W T

Sep 30, 2020

Nicely guided project with some great visualization. This project definitely shows beginners like me on the capabilities of python and its uses. This will all be much more interesting if you're a football and FIFA video game fan. Although I must say that this project requires you to be familiar with some of the modules used in the project. I wasn't too familiar with them and in the end I kinda get lost on what the instructor is doing so I just had to follow along. But still, this a great guided project.

By BURHAN Y

Sep 24, 2020

The project was very instructive! Thanks a lot! :)

By Abdullayev S M

Sep 18, 2020

Спасибо всем

By Harshvardhan M

Sep 14, 2020

FIFA LOVER

By Michael K

Sep 24, 2020

Not bad at all. Fun and great way to get into using pandas. The second to last task was too rushed and a bit of a stretch though. Slow down at that point I suggest.

By Maksim M

Sep 17, 2020

Great idea, but there is room for improvement in the implementation.

By Sean S

Oct 12, 2020

incredible waste of 9.99. This should be part of my annual subscription.

