Learner Reviews & Feedback for Files and directories in the Linux filesystem by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this project, you will use Linux commands to traverse Linux directories and list files. You will also learn where certain files are stored, how to change permissions to allow access, and how to decide where files should reside.
Linux is a popular operating system that is based on the Unix operating system. It has many distributions which have different interfaces for installing software, different user interfaces, and so on. Each distribution has a similar filesystem with directories used to house and organize files....