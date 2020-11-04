By ER. D D•
Nov 3, 2020
Very nice experience
By Cem K•
Oct 23, 2020
Many code blocks were ready to be uncommented and used so I do not think someone can easily write his/her own application after taking this course. This course is more like showing the capabilities and high-level structure of Firebase. Also, even if I followed the guidelines for the ones who are coming from part 1 which includes myself, I could not get the app running so instead of using Rhyme, I only watched the video for this project.