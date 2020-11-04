Chevron Left
This 1.5 hours project-bases course is a continuation of the class Build a Firebase Android Application (Part I). In this class, you will learn about Google Firebase user authentication and how to use security rules to enforce data integrity and control user access. This class requires basic to intermediate to advance experience in Android application development in Java, and basic Firebase development as prerequisites. A free Google and a free Appetize.io accounts are also required to participate in this class....
By ER. D D

Nov 3, 2020

Very nice experience

By Cem K

Oct 23, 2020

Many code blocks were ready to be uncommented and used so I do not think someone can easily write his/her own application after taking this course. This course is more like showing the capabilities and high-level structure of Firebase. Also, even if I followed the guidelines for the ones who are coming from part 1 which includes myself, I could not get the app running so instead of using Rhyme, I only watched the video for this project.

