This 1.5 hours class is the Android counterpart of the class Build a Google Firebase Web Application. Firebase is used by many major companies and websites to deliver world-class, real time data synchronization across the Internet on different platforms, like iOS, web and Android. In this class, you will learn about the data structure of Firebase, how to set one up, as well as how to develop Android mobile applications in Java that interact with Firebase. At the end of this course, you will be well versed and prepared to develop powerful Android Firebase applications in Java. This class requires basic to intermediate experience in Android application development in Java as a prerequisite....

By Ratnesh

Sep 4, 2020

Nice course to get familiar and understand about firebase, how actually it works.

By Rohit P

Dec 30, 2020

Thank you

By Nikolaos L

Nov 21, 2020

Thanks!

By Akhil N

Feb 5, 2022

good

By Mochamad F A

Sep 21, 2020

Rhyme laggy -_-

but this course is good for knowing the basics of using Firebase on an Android application

By 4001_Abimanyu R

Oct 24, 2020

I know this project was for intermediate developers. but still i would loved it if he explained about everything

By Bhaskar M

Sep 12, 2020

Left Screen on guided project is too laggy, I can't work on that.

It should be more faster.

By Suraj K S

Oct 2, 2020

First of all , Please dont use that virtual cloud window for teaching android.

Anyone who wants to learn android would surely have android studio downloaded and would have atleast made a few apps before coming to learn firebase .

The UI /UX is very bad .

For a person starting from scratch seeing a pre written code is upsetting as a guided project means when we and the instructor both work alongside and move further .

What's the point when the second person has already done all the stuff .

I could not find many folders and stuff in my IDE.

Had to quit the course

By Addiel d A

Nov 9, 2021

Code is outdated , hard to follow videos and coding changes

