Formatieren mit Microsoft Excel
Änder das Datenformat in Microsoft Excel.
Verwende benutzerdefinierte Formatierungen in Microsoft Excel.
Verwende bedingte Formatierungen in Microsoft Excel.
Am Ende dieses Projekts kannst du deine Formatierung in Microsoft Excel einfach anpassen. Außerdem kannst du auch grundlegende bedingte Formatierungen verwenden, um Microsoft Excel ohne Probleme für allerlei Projekte zu nutzen und bestimmte Teile deines Projektes in Excel hervorzuheben. Die Möglichkeit, benutzerdefinierte und bedingte Formatierungen in Microsoft Excel zu verwenden, ermöglicht es dir, Daten besser und schneller auf einen Blick zu sehen. Auf diese Weise kannst du deine Daten visualisieren und es dir und anderen erleichtern, die Daten zu verstehen. Dies wird umso wichtiger, je mehr Daten du in Excel verwendest. Das Ziel dieses Projekts ist es, zu lernen, deine Daten für dich selbst und andere mit Microsoft Excel besser darzustellen.
Data Science
Introduction to Computing
Data Literacy
Data Visualization (DataViz)
Business Writing
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Mach dich mit der unterschiedlichen Terminologie und einfachen Tastaturfunktionen in Microsoft Excel vertraut.
Gib deine Daten in Microsoft Excel ein.
Änder das Datenformat in Microsoft Excel.
Practice Assessment (Optional Task: Erstelle eine einfache Tabelle und passe den Titel und die Kategorien an)
Verwende benutzerdefinierte Formatierungen in Microsoft Excel.
Verwende bedingte Formatierungen in Microsoft Excel.
Portfolio Activity (Edit a photo and save it with Adobe Photoshop)
