About the Course
In this project you will learn to identify the components of a database system, also sometimes referred to as an information system. As you examine a database system and diagram a database, you will gain an understanding of how those components interact and fit together. The overall purpose of the database system is to store and provide access to secure, relevant, timely, accurate data which can be presented as information used for making business decisions. Whether you are in Information Technology or an end user, understanding how data is used by your organization makes you a more valuable employee. This project now has an optional challenge activity and an optional capstone activity to give you opportunities for extra review and practice!...