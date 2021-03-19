Chevron Left
In this 1-hour long project-based course ,you will learn how to generate api documentation using the postman tool. In this project, you will get familiar with postman collections , runner , and also create a backend server in nodejs to automate collection testing using the newman library and finally generate collections documentation in pdf format. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Vimbai K

Mar 19, 2021

This was a good course. I followed right through an instructor verbalises all her actions just before she does them, which prompted me to be alert where her cursor was and so that I could follow through. Her pace was gentle and she always gave rational. I had several prompts to update VSCode which were disturbing at times to understand what to do. Second challenge was in the 3rd lesson my filepath chosen was Desktop/ only but not Desktop/project so I cold not follow to create my pdf and this affected the last lesson but just a bit. I could not manage to create my API Documentation although I managed to create my API Key. I am very grateful for this and I can come back to try again. I hope this feedback was helpful. Thanks.

