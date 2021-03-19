By Vimbai K•
Mar 19, 2021
This was a good course. I followed right through an instructor verbalises all her actions just before she does them, which prompted me to be alert where her cursor was and so that I could follow through. Her pace was gentle and she always gave rational. I had several prompts to update VSCode which were disturbing at times to understand what to do. Second challenge was in the 3rd lesson my filepath chosen was Desktop/ only but not Desktop/project so I cold not follow to create my pdf and this affected the last lesson but just a bit. I could not manage to create my API Documentation although I managed to create my API Key. I am very grateful for this and I can come back to try again. I hope this feedback was helpful. Thanks.