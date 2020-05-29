Chevron Left
Generate Synthetic Images with DCGANs in Keras by Coursera Project Network

4.5
stars
241 ratings
47 reviews

About the Course

In this hands-on project, you will learn about Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs) and you will build and train a Deep Convolutional GAN (DCGAN) with Keras to generate images of fashionable clothes. We will be using the Keras Sequential API with Tensorflow 2 as the backend. In our GAN setup, we want to be able to sample from a complex, high-dimensional training distribution of the Fashion MNIST images. However, there is no direct way to sample from this distribution. The solution is to sample from a simpler distribution, such as Gaussian noise. We want the model to use the power of neural networks to learn a transformation from the simple distribution directly to the training distribution that we care about. The GAN consists of two adversarial players: a discriminator and a generator. We're going to train the two players jointly in a minimax game theoretic formulation.

Top reviews

AA

May 26, 2020

The course was well equipped. It gave me the basic idea of how GAN works and how to implement it. If you want to get started with GAN then it can be a better course to lead you.

AG

Jun 13, 2020

In this course, you will learn about a lot of different ways to join ideas to make more complex and interesting knowledge of keras

By Krishna V D

May 29, 2020

This course honestly felt like a joke, you're probably better off reading a medium article about GANs. Sure, It provides a very minimal objective, there are initially no instructions so there's nothing to explore, soon enough as you get into writing code, the more of a medium article it turns into except in video format.

By Saida M D C

May 25, 2020

I learned, now I understand. Thank you

By DARSHAN D

Aug 1, 2020

Really great, But if you are coming from the TensorFlow specialization on Coursera, then you won't understand each line of code. You will get most of it, what it does as a whole, but not every line. So a little expertise on TensorFlow is required. Other than it was really great!

By Sai D P

Jun 12, 2020

A great introduction to DCGANs application on a prominent dataset. However, I would have wanted a little more there and the reasoning behind using techniques. This is a great place if you want to learn the implementation and tinkering with a general DCGAN. Great instructor.

By Paras V

May 31, 2020

The course was good but the cloud server had some issues initially but later that worked fine. Kudos to the Instructor!

By Andrea R

May 13, 2020

It does not really check what you did

By Ha Q

Jun 22, 2020

I would choose to learn online rather than study this course. The course was not well-prepared.

By Никита А Ф

Sep 10, 2020

Very poor explanation, a lot of unclear moments

By Abrar I A

May 27, 2020

The course was well equipped. It gave me the basic idea of how GAN works and how to implement it. If you want to get started with GAN then it can be a better course to lead you.

By Abhishek P G

Jun 14, 2020

In this course, you will learn about a lot of different ways to join ideas to make more complex and interesting knowledge of keras

By David C

Aug 20, 2021

V​ery clear and concise instructions, providing enough detail and references for further study.

By Sumit A T

Jul 21, 2020

Excellent instructor. Dense with content and comments explaining bits of code.

By Warunee S

Jul 4, 2020

I know DCGANs more for imploving skill and help you create image quanlity.

By sunil k s

Aug 13, 2020

This was very good guided project to understand practically

By Bappaditya D

Jun 4, 2021

Very well explanation towards completion of the code.

By Adrien A

Dec 21, 2020

Quick and easy to follow, very informative as well!

By MS. S S

Aug 15, 2020

It was a great experience with the Guided projects

By Ahmed A

May 21, 2020

It's a very good start to know more about GANs

By Ali A

Jun 19, 2020

need more projects like this it was awesome

By Mayank S

May 1, 2020

Great Course, Learned a lot. Thanks Snehan.

By Md. S A

Sep 6, 2020

It's a quick and very effective course

By Pratikshya M

Nov 2, 2020

A good basic understanding of DCGANS.

By Rishabh R

May 17, 2020

Mostly likeable project & good

By Vishnu N

Oct 18, 2020

Amazing Course on DCGans.

By Yuvraj S C

Sep 24, 2020

ek dam tanch maal h

