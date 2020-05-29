AA
May 26, 2020
The course was well equipped. It gave me the basic idea of how GAN works and how to implement it. If you want to get started with GAN then it can be a better course to lead you.
AG
Jun 13, 2020
In this course, you will learn about a lot of different ways to join ideas to make more complex and interesting knowledge of keras
By Krishna V D•
May 29, 2020
This course honestly felt like a joke, you're probably better off reading a medium article about GANs. Sure, It provides a very minimal objective, there are initially no instructions so there's nothing to explore, soon enough as you get into writing code, the more of a medium article it turns into except in video format.
By Saida M D C•
May 25, 2020
I learned, now I understand. Thank you
By DARSHAN D•
Aug 1, 2020
Really great, But if you are coming from the TensorFlow specialization on Coursera, then you won't understand each line of code. You will get most of it, what it does as a whole, but not every line. So a little expertise on TensorFlow is required. Other than it was really great!
By Sai D P•
Jun 12, 2020
A great introduction to DCGANs application on a prominent dataset. However, I would have wanted a little more there and the reasoning behind using techniques. This is a great place if you want to learn the implementation and tinkering with a general DCGAN. Great instructor.
By Paras V•
May 31, 2020
The course was good but the cloud server had some issues initially but later that worked fine. Kudos to the Instructor!
By Andrea R•
May 13, 2020
It does not really check what you did
By Ha Q•
Jun 22, 2020
I would choose to learn online rather than study this course. The course was not well-prepared.
By Никита А Ф•
Sep 10, 2020
Very poor explanation, a lot of unclear moments
By Abrar I A•
May 27, 2020
By Abhishek P G•
Jun 14, 2020
By David C•
Aug 20, 2021
Very clear and concise instructions, providing enough detail and references for further study.
By Sumit A T•
Jul 21, 2020
Excellent instructor. Dense with content and comments explaining bits of code.
By Warunee S•
Jul 4, 2020
I know DCGANs more for imploving skill and help you create image quanlity.
By sunil k s•
Aug 13, 2020
This was very good guided project to understand practically
By Bappaditya D•
Jun 4, 2021
Very well explanation towards completion of the code.
By Adrien A•
Dec 21, 2020
Quick and easy to follow, very informative as well!
By MS. S S•
Aug 15, 2020
It was a great experience with the Guided projects
By Ahmed A•
May 21, 2020
It's a very good start to know more about GANs
By Ali A•
Jun 19, 2020
need more projects like this it was awesome
By Mayank S•
May 1, 2020
Great Course, Learned a lot. Thanks Snehan.
By Md. S A•
Sep 6, 2020
It's a quick and very effective course
By Pratikshya M•
Nov 2, 2020
A good basic understanding of DCGANS.
By Rishabh R•
May 17, 2020
Mostly likeable project & good
By Vishnu N•
Oct 18, 2020
Amazing Course on DCGans.
By Yuvraj S C•
Sep 24, 2020
ek dam tanch maal h