In this project, we are going to learn how to process and analyze geospatial data. we are going to work with a dataset containing information about almost 100 taxis running in Proto, Portugal. We are going to learn how to prepare our data and how to use different geospatial visualization techniques in order to answer some analytical questions. during this project, we will learn how to work with the Folium module in python which is one of the best tools when it comes to geospatial data visualization....

By raghuraman.k k

May 2, 2022

Excellent course. Neatly framed. Anyone ,who is new to this area can quickly grasp the knowledge about geo data visualization. Thanks for the instructor and the coursera team.

