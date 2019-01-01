Learner Reviews & Feedback for Get Started with HubSpot by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
HubSpot is a system you can use to manage all of your contacts no matter what type of business you are in. You can use the free app to assist you in marketing and sales. The integrations to your email make the program easy to use. You can build your team and follow up on contacts easily. This hands on course will have you all set to go with your contacts right now!
By the end of your time in this project you will have a Customer Relations Management system set up with HubSpot.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....