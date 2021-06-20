NC
Jun 19, 2021
Excellent course for beginners and a nice refresher of hotkeys for intermediate users. I used Inkscape years ago when it first came out and wanted a refresher course on how it worked.
Dec 14, 2021
This guided project gave me a quick introduction to working with Inkscape and all the basics needed to create architecture diagrams for my report.
By Nathina C•
Jun 20, 2021
By Arjun C V•
Dec 15, 2021
