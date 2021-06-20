Chevron Left
By the end of this project, you’ll get comfortable opening and using Inkscape. With Inkscape, a free vector graphics program, you can build graphics with clear lines, vivid colors, and the flexibility to resize again and again. You’ll get comfortable setting up Inkscape documents and using its most common tools: shape tools, selection and editing tools, the pen tool, and the text tool. You’ll also learn to pan and zoom around inside Inkscape. To build these skills, you’ll explore the differences between vector and raster graphics, practice panning and zooming in Inkscape, create a range of shapes, and edit those shapes. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

NC

Jun 19, 2021

Excellent course for beginners and a nice refresher of hotkeys for intermediate users. I used Inkscape years ago when it first came out and wanted a refresher course on how it worked.

AV

Dec 14, 2021

This guided project gave me a quick introduction to working with Inkscape and all the basics needed to create architecture diagrams for my report.

By Nathina C

Jun 20, 2021

By Arjun C V

Dec 15, 2021

