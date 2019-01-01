Learner Reviews & Feedback for Get Started with Microsoft Teams by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
The learner will have developed a template and annotated outline representing the key functions and features of Microsoft (MS) Teams. The learner’s template may then be further built-out and elaborated in an organizational environment into a production-ready instance of MS Teams for effective team-based collaboration and communication. Given the explosive growth and adoption of MS Teams globally, the course will equip the learner with both a valuable overall perspective on and understanding of the components and uses of the MS Teams as well as practical hands-on skills for configuring Teams applications and navigating throughout the Teams environment, with a focus on the creation and management of Teams sites and channels, file and document management features, chat, and Web conferencing (including scheduling and calendar functions)....