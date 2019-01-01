Learner Reviews & Feedback for Get Started with R Markdown by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Welcome to this project-based course, Get Started with R Markdown. This project-based course is for people who are learning R and seek useful ways to organize their work in R. We will start this hands-on project with an overview of the project; then, we will get familiar with the RStudio interface and install the rmarkdown package. Be rest assured that you will learn a ton of good work here.
In this project, you will learn about R Markdowns and its’ usefulness to you as an R user. By the end of this 2-hour long project, you will be able to create an R Markdown, understand the different components of the file, knit the file as an HTML document or a pdf document and write some R Markdown commands. By extension, we will learn how to publish the knitted document on RPubs.
This project aims at learners looking to get started using the R programming language to create reproducible documents. There are no hard prerequisites, and any competent computer user should complete the project successfully....