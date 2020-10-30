LM
Oct 29, 2020
This training is really clear and simply, for those who want to start with CSS this is the right place to be
LM
Apr 9, 2021
well done course, great beginner concepts, prebuilt project to correct and validate, good foundations.
By Leandro A S M•
Oct 30, 2020
By Jesus M Z F•
Jul 28, 2020
Excelente curso, el intrucctor tiene mucho conocimientoy sus recomendaciones practicas han sido muy utiles
By Laura M•
Apr 10, 2021
By MISHELL D C Y M•
Nov 8, 2020
Excellent course to remember the basis of CSS. It worked for me. Thank u and do more courses!
By Ulysses D R•
Jul 7, 2021
This course was a blast from the past. Absolutely enjoyed doing this course.
By Luthfi F I•
Oct 2, 2020
This guided project is good for those who want get know about CSS
By nabaju h•
Aug 23, 2021
good course and easy to understand
By PREETI M•
Jul 31, 2020
Well Organized!
By Bassem A•
Jan 20, 2021
thank you
By Jill M M•
Nov 19, 2020
Thank you
By raihanul h n•
Sep 3, 2021
good
By Mettu S•
Jul 28, 2020
Yes
By Dhruv M•
Jul 30, 2020
It was a good course but i had some problem in working with ryhme though it might be because i took this type of course for the first time . It is good for someone beginning to learn CSS and exploring the world of web development
By Abhishek K J•
Jul 26, 2020
this course is really good for people who are beginning to learn html and css