Learner Reviews & Feedback for Getting Started with Cascading Style Sheet by Coursera Project Network

4.8
stars
64 ratings
13 reviews

About the Course

In this 1.5-hour long project-based course, you will gain hands-on experience with one of the most fundamental skills for a web developer: CSS, cascading style sheet. You will transform a very plain website to a beautifully presented one in this project! If you have some basic knowledge of HTML but found CSS perplexing, or just want to hone your CSS skill, this course is for you! By the end of this course You will understand how CSS works, have a basic understanding of the essential topics, and be able to apply it to web development and web design projects!...

Top reviews

LM

Oct 29, 2020

This training is really clear and simply, for those who want to start with CSS this is the right place to be

LM

Apr 9, 2021

well done course, great beginner concepts, prebuilt project to correct and validate, good foundations.

By Leandro A S M

Oct 30, 2020

This training is really clear and simply, for those who want to start with CSS this is the right place to be

By Jesus M Z F

Jul 28, 2020

Excelente curso, el intrucctor tiene mucho conocimientoy sus recomendaciones practicas han sido muy utiles

By Laura M

Apr 10, 2021

well done course, great beginner concepts, prebuilt project to correct and validate, good foundations.

By MISHELL D C Y M

Nov 8, 2020

Excellent course to remember the basis of CSS. It worked for me. Thank u and do more courses!

By Ulysses D R

Jul 7, 2021

This course was a blast from the past. Absolutely enjoyed doing this course.

By Luthfi F I

Oct 2, 2020

This guided project is good for those who want get know about CSS

By nabaju h

Aug 23, 2021

good course and easy to understand

By PREETI M

Jul 31, 2020

Well Organized!

By Bassem A

Jan 20, 2021

thank you

By Jill M M

Nov 19, 2020

Thank you

By raihanul h n

Sep 3, 2021

good

By Mettu S

Jul 28, 2020

Yes

By Dhruv M

Jul 30, 2020

It was a good course but i had some problem in working with ryhme though it might be because i took this type of course for the first time . It is good for someone beginning to learn CSS and exploring the world of web development

By Abhishek K J

Jul 26, 2020

this course is really good for people who are beginning to learn html and css

