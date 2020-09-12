ET
Dec 26, 2020
This project is really helpful especially to beginners who are looking for opportunities to learn basic skills in editing images with an open-source software.
GP
Nov 17, 2020
Very easy to follow and clear explanations. I did have some trouble with the virtual machine restarting while I was in the lesson.
By Nachiketa P•
Sep 12, 2020
Its a very good method of teaching. I almost felt like I am in my college laboratory and a faculty is guiding me. I have a recommendation for coursera if you can use this teaching technique in all courses it would be very good and more interactive
By Susan T•
Oct 24, 2021
Very good introduction to GIMP, but the online desktop is pretty unresponsive if your internet connection isn't good.
By Regina T•
Sep 29, 2020
simple and basic way to learn the really basic tools. You can use less than an hour to complete it!
By Muhammad S Q•
Sep 5, 2020
it is simple and easy and i will recommend that everyone should do this course
By Jose A•
Jul 16, 2020
Great introductory course to Gimp. The rest is left for practice. Thank you.
By Iryna K•
Jul 22, 2020
The very thing to familiarize yourself with the basic tools of the program
By Rodrigo B d S C•
Jun 24, 2020
Give a nice, simple and pratical overview of what can be done with GIMP.
By Bhupal R P•
Sep 20, 2020
Ms Carma's lucid explanations helped me understand GIMP easily.
By ADRIANA Y J R•
Sep 4, 2020
Es un buen inicio para entender el ambiente de gimp
By KHAJAMAINUDDIN S M•
Nov 5, 2020
VERY INFORMATIVE GUIDED PROJECT.. THANKS A LOT ...
By Khandaker S A•
Aug 25, 2020
Very well explained with suitable examples.
By Archisha B•
Jul 31, 2020
Very interactive and interesting project!
By Nannapaneni k E•
Jul 19, 2020
Perfect for getting started on GIMP!!!
By Ernesto C•
Jul 15, 2020
Good introduction to the use of Gimp.
By Grace G N B•
Jul 27, 2020
special THANKS to Carma Baughman
By Mina Z C•
Jul 9, 2020
Great experience, thanks!
By dave w e•
Oct 19, 2020
easy to follow thanks!
By jabili k•
Jul 6, 2020
IT WAS FUN AND HELPFUL
By VETTORI F M•
Aug 30, 2020
best and easy course
By Manav K•
Mar 31, 2022
Great for beignners
By Mayank R•
Jul 3, 2020
Good for beginners
By Aniket k s•
Aug 19, 2020
amazing course
By tale p•
Jun 28, 2020
good