Learner Reviews & Feedback for Getting Started in GIMP by Coursera Project Network

4.6
stars
114 ratings
42 reviews

About the Course

In this project, you will learn how to use GIMP to create a digital postcard. You will be introduced to the GIMP desktop and learn how to perform some of the most common editing techniques to complete your project. By the end of the project, you will know how to crop and resize a photo, how to add and enhance text. You will know how to save a file for digital use and for re-editing. You will also be introduced to the power of layers. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

ET

Dec 26, 2020

This project is really helpful especially to beginners who are looking for opportunities to learn basic skills in editing images with an open-source software.

GP

Nov 17, 2020

Very easy to follow and clear explanations. I did have some trouble with the virtual machine restarting while I was in the lesson.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 43 Reviews for Getting Started in GIMP

By Nachiketa P

Sep 12, 2020

Its a very good method of teaching. I almost felt like I am in my college laboratory and a faculty is guiding me. I have a recommendation for coursera if you can use this teaching technique in all courses it would be very good and more interactive

By Eleonor B T

Dec 27, 2020

By Geoff P

Nov 17, 2020

By Susan T

Oct 24, 2021

Very good introduction to GIMP, but the online desktop is pretty unresponsive if your internet connection isn't good.

By Regina T

Sep 29, 2020

simple and basic way to learn the really basic tools. You can use less than an hour to complete it!

By Muhammad S Q

Sep 5, 2020

it is simple and easy and i will recommend that everyone should do this course

By Jose A

Jul 16, 2020

Great introductory course to Gimp. The rest is left for practice. Thank you.

By Iryna K

Jul 22, 2020

The very thing to familiarize yourself with the basic tools of the program

By Rodrigo B d S C

Jun 24, 2020

Give a nice, simple and pratical overview of what can be done with GIMP.

By Bhupal R P

Sep 20, 2020

Ms Carma's lucid explanations helped me understand GIMP easily.

By ADRIANA Y J R

Sep 4, 2020

Es un buen inicio para entender el ambiente de gimp

By KHAJAMAINUDDIN S M

Nov 5, 2020

VERY INFORMATIVE GUIDED PROJECT.. THANKS A LOT ...

By Khandaker S A

Aug 25, 2020

Very well explained with suitable examples.

By Archisha B

Jul 31, 2020

Very interactive and interesting project!

By Nannapaneni k E

Jul 19, 2020

Perfect for getting started on GIMP!!!

By Ernesto C

Jul 15, 2020

Good introduction to the use of Gimp.

By Grace G N B

Jul 27, 2020

special THANKS to Carma Baughman

By Mina Z C

Jul 9, 2020

Great experience, thanks!

By dave w e

Oct 19, 2020

easy to follow thanks!

By jabili k

Jul 6, 2020

IT WAS FUN AND HELPFUL

By VETTORI F M

Aug 30, 2020

best and easy course

By Manav K

Mar 31, 2022

Great for beignners

By Mayank R

Jul 3, 2020

Good for beginners

By Aniket k s

Aug 19, 2020

amazing course

By tale p

Jun 28, 2020

good

