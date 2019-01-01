Getting Started in Microsoft SharePoint
Customize your Microsoft SharePoint Site.
Add and Edit documents within your Microsoft SharePoint site
Create a Microsoft SharePoint Team Site
Customize your Microsoft SharePoint Site.
Add and Edit documents within your Microsoft SharePoint site
Create a Microsoft SharePoint Team Site
During this introductory session of Microsoft SharePoint, learners will understand that SharePoint is a platform best utilized in a business environment. As the administrator for your Microsoft SharePoint account, you will learn how to create a unique team site and add the appropriate members within your organization. The site has many features and capabilities, which will be discussed as the layout is reviewed. Project sharing and creation in real time is one of Sharepoint’s major advantages, as well as, displaying the most up-to-date news. By the completion of this project, you will have the knowledge to create a site fine-tuned to you and your team needs, and understand how to store, add, and edit any documents related to your teams current projects.
Project Team
Documents
Microsoft
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a Team Site in Microsoft SharePoint
Review Site Layout in Microsoft SharePoint
Understand Files within the Microsoft SharePoint Document Library
Open and Share a document in Microsoft Sharepoint.
Learn how to Customize your Microsoft SharePoint Site
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.