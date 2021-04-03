Learner Reviews & Feedback for Getting Started with Blazor WASM by Coursera Project Network
In this short project-based course, you will learn how to create and run a Blazor Server application. You'll learn how to create components and bind their events and properties. You'll also learn navigation and dependency injection, as well as creating forms in Blazor.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Laurence H
Apr 3, 2021
Great course!
By Bhavesh G
May 14, 2021
No video tutorial found for learning Blazor & WASM