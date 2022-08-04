Getting Started with Eventbrite

Offered By
In this Guided Project, you will:
1 Hour
Beginner
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only

In this 40 minute long course, you will learn how to create an account and event with the web page EventBrite. Users taking this course will obtain the ability to create either an in-person event, or an online attendance event. We will go step by step through the process in this project. If you do not already have Eventbrite account access, this course will provide the steps to getting set up in Eventbrite and building your profile. You will then learn about the event options offered by Eventbrite to assist you in the selecting event settings for your specific event needs. We will explore the basics of how to set up your profile and launch your first event. Some key learning objectives that we will review include creating your EventBrite account, and setting up your first event. We will expand your knowledge by learning how to share your event with your URL that directs attendees right to your event and to easily get signed up for attendance.

Skills you will develop

  • Event Management

  • Marketing

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Instructor

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder