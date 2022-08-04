Getting Started with Eventbrite

In this 40 minute long course, you will learn how to create an account and event with the web page EventBrite. Users taking this course will obtain the ability to create either an in-person event, or an online attendance event. We will go step by step through the process in this project. If you do not already have Eventbrite account access, this course will provide the steps to getting set up in Eventbrite and building your profile. You will then learn about the event options offered by Eventbrite to assist you in the selecting event settings for your specific event needs. We will explore the basics of how to set up your profile and launch your first event. Some key learning objectives that we will review include creating your EventBrite account, and setting up your first event. We will expand your knowledge by learning how to share your event with your URL that directs attendees right to your event and to easily get signed up for attendance.
Event Management
Marketing
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step