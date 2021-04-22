BB
Jan 3, 2022
Tutoriel très instructif. Les explications sont claires . L'alternance entre explication et mise en pratique par la réalisation de graphiques est parfaite.
AB
Dec 20, 2020
Cours intuitif et facile à comprendre. Formateur pédagogue et méthodique!
By Ines F•
Apr 21, 2021
Excelent! I am not native in french and I was perfectly able to understand the teacher and the basic notions of Google Data Studio in order to acomplish my objectivs.
By BILGER•
Jan 4, 2022
By Alioune B P N•
Jun 23, 2021
Très bon cours. Merci beaucoup. J'ai pu apprendre de nouvelle chose qui me servirons dans ma carrière de Data Analyst
By Alimou B•
Dec 21, 2020
By Carlos A R Z•
Jun 29, 2020
C´est simplement parfait pour aujourd´hui ;3
By El H M T•
Jan 31, 2022
J'ai beaucoup appris dans ce projet guidé
By DAVID A M•
Mar 21, 2021
Wondefull!
By Tuấn T Q•
Jun 15, 2021
l like it
By ERNAZAROV B T O•
Sep 11, 2020
Very good
By KOUDAGANI M•
Jul 1, 2020
nice
By tale p•
Jun 28, 2020
good
By ROBERTO P G•
Sep 30, 2020
Excellent cours introductoire des fonctionnalités de Data Studio. Vous pouvez suivre toutes les indications sans aucun souci et apprendre a mieux gérer la création de vos aides visuels
By BILAL S•
Aug 25, 2021
Cours très simple à assimiler avec un bon instructeur
By Houssam H•
Apr 28, 2022
By Jorge G•
Feb 25, 2021
I do not recommend taking this type of course, take one and pass it, however after a few days I have tried to review the material, and my surprise is that it asks me to pay again to be able to review the material. Of course coursera gives me a small discount for having already paid it previously. It is very easy to download the videos and difficult to get hold of the material, but with ingenuity it is possible. Then I recommend uploading them to YouTube and keeping them private for when they want to consult (they avoid legal problems and can share with friends), then they can request a refund.
By Jorge L d A P•
Aug 18, 2020
J'ai trouvé l'environnement virtuel Rhyme trop lent pour construire le projet. Je me perdais souvent et la vidéo de l'instructeur continuait sans que je la suive.
By Brieuc G•
Jul 20, 2020
Projet trop cours, je m'attentais à plus de profondeur dans la création des tableaux