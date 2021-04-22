Chevron Left
Dans ce projet guidé, vous manipulerez Google Data Studio, la plateforme de visualisation de données gratuite de Google. Vous connecterez vos données à Data Studio, vous créerez un rapport interactif de haute qualité, ensuite le partagerez avec vos collaborateurs. Tout ceci avec les données d’une plateforme de e-Commerce fictive....

By Ines F

Apr 21, 2021

Excelent! I am not native in french and I was perfectly able to understand the teacher and the basic notions of Google Data Studio in order to acomplish my objectivs.

By BILGER

Jan 4, 2022

Tutoriel très instructif. Les explications sont claires . L'alternance entre explication et mise en pratique par la réalisation de graphiques est parfaite.

By Alioune B P N

Jun 23, 2021

Très bon cours. Merci beaucoup. J'ai pu apprendre de nouvelle chose qui me servirons dans ma carrière de Data Analyst

By Alimou B

Dec 21, 2020

Cours intuitif et facile à comprendre. Formateur pédagogue et méthodique!

By Carlos A R Z

Jun 29, 2020

C´est simplement parfait pour aujourd´hui ;3

By El H M T

Jan 31, 2022

J'ai beaucoup appris dans ce projet guidé

By DAVID A M

Mar 21, 2021

Wondefull!

By Tuấn T Q

Jun 15, 2021

l like it

By ERNAZAROV B T O

Sep 11, 2020

Very good

By KOUDAGANI M

Jul 1, 2020

nice

By tale p

Jun 28, 2020

good

By ROBERTO P G

Sep 30, 2020

Excellent cours introductoire des fonctionnalités de Data Studio. Vous pouvez suivre toutes les indications sans aucun souci et apprendre a mieux gérer la création de vos aides visuels

By BILAL S

Aug 25, 2021

Cours très simple à assimiler avec un bon instructeur

By Houssam H

Apr 28, 2022

.

By Jorge G

Feb 25, 2021

I do not recommend taking this type of course, take one and pass it, however after a few days I have tried to review the material, and my surprise is that it asks me to pay again to be able to review the material. Of course coursera gives me a small discount for having already paid it previously. It is very easy to download the videos and difficult to get hold of the material, but with ingenuity it is possible. Then I recommend uploading them to YouTube and keeping them private for when they want to consult (they avoid legal problems and can share with friends), then they can request a refund.

By Jorge L d A P

Aug 18, 2020

J'ai trouvé l'environnement virtuel Rhyme trop lent pour construire le projet. Je me perdais souvent et la vidéo de l'instructeur continuait sans que je la suive.

By Brieuc G

Jul 20, 2020

Projet trop cours, je m'attentais à plus de profondeur dans la création des tableaux

