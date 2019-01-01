Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a Marketing Analysis dashboard using G-Spreadsheets by Coursera Project Network
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to enter any data set on google sheets, organize and format your rows and columns, create drop down lists, create basic query formulas related to the data set and finally translate those formulas into dashboard and charts to help you better visualize your analysis. This will help beginner market analysts to prepare reports and dashboards to present it to their managers.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....