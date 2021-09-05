Chevron Left
Data can come our way in multiple forms and from multiple file types. It’s likely that at some point you will be faced with a data set that includes categories and subcategories under one heading or under headings with nested subheadings. Cutting through the file structure can seem like a time-consuming task, so it is critical to leverage VLOOKUP and HLOOKUP to pull out the needed data quickly. In this course you will understand how lookup tables work and apply VLOOKUP and HLOOKUP formulas to quickly extract data by treating a section of your spreadsheet as a lookup table. You will do this as we work side-by-side in the free-to-use software Google Sheets. By the end of this course, you will understand use cases for using vertical and horizontal lookup to extract data when data sets have categories configured with multiple levels. You will also be able to confidently apply VLOOKUP and HLOOKUP formulas to grab data in any spreadsheet software. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By Muhammad A K

Sep 5, 2021

It's easily to understanding about VLOOKUP and HLOOKUP but get more project with simple data to get more understanding with this skill.

By zenaida a

Nov 15, 2020

Recommended course for everyone. Very useful.

By Sonal P

Apr 20, 2022

overall great experience...

By Ana L

Apr 4, 2021

great

By Jacob N I

Nov 3, 2020

Course content had some insufficiency or errors. It needs to be improved, especially the 4th demo video involving VLOOKUP application. The quiz also needs to be improved, in terms of clarity of the questions and ambiguity of the choices.

