By Muhammad A K•
Sep 5, 2021
It's easily to understanding about VLOOKUP and HLOOKUP but get more project with simple data to get more understanding with this skill.
By zenaida a•
Nov 15, 2020
Recommended course for everyone. Very useful.
By Sonal P•
Apr 20, 2022
overall great experience...
By Ana L•
Apr 4, 2021
great
By Jacob N I•
Nov 3, 2020
Course content had some insufficiency or errors. It needs to be improved, especially the 4th demo video involving VLOOKUP application. The quiz also needs to be improved, in terms of clarity of the questions and ambiguity of the choices.