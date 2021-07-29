AK
Dec 4, 2020
This is an amazing project with nice explanations! If you are into credit scoring and things of that sort, I highly recommend it. I just wished he elaborated more how to detect the threshold values
VT
Aug 16, 2020
Really amazing course. The basics of handling imbalance data are covered really well. Good explanation of how to work with ROC curve and get the right threshold to increase the target metrics.
By Monika K•
Jul 29, 2021
The course is good.Unfortunately once you have given the test it is closed and you cannot access any of your code and work
By Idris•
Sep 21, 2020
It is a good class for an intermediate level
By Steven M•
Mar 10, 2021
Guided project had an unrecoverable bug, and I could not complete it. After receiving no response from support, I just dropped the course.
By Aafreen•
Oct 14, 2020
I especially liked how the instructor made us understand what we were doing before we started and how after every task, he didn't forget to assign some extra exploratory work you could do in that task. These are not something most of the instructors do and I am speaking from experience. The project was well structured and I couldn't have asked for more
By Marwa A E•
Aug 3, 2020
Introduced to me the concept of SMOTE and how to use it for imbalanced datasets. Seeing, the effect of it on the datasets manipulated predicted results also showed how this technique makes classification problems more accurate.
By Hayan M•
Oct 16, 2021
I highly recommend this course due to the importance of its content, and the clear guidance. the the methods presented and explained in this course helps solving the real world problem much effectivly .
By Abekah C K•
Dec 5, 2020
This is an amazing project with nice explanations! If you are into credit scoring and things of that sort, I highly recommend it. I just wished he elaborated more how to detect the threshold values
By Vaibhav T•
Aug 16, 2020
Really amazing course. The basics of handling imbalance data are covered really well. Good explanation of how to work with ROC curve and get the right threshold to increase the target metrics.
By Neha G•
Aug 25, 2020
Amazing course!! Thanks to the teacher for making contents easy to understand and incur the knowledge....
By Solomon T•
Aug 3, 2021
Practical content, very well explained.
By Divyanshu M•
Aug 25, 2020
Great learning experience
By Evgeni N•
Mar 22, 2022
Super useful!
By Jesus M Z F•
Aug 1, 2020
Great course
By Matta A A S•
Jan 25, 2021
good
By Merve D•
Sep 29, 2020
It is too easy. There is no missing data in the dataset, parameter tuning, outlier data, etc. It could be good for beginners.
By Hannah P•
Jan 22, 2021
app would not load