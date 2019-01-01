Chevron Left
Back to Handling Missing Values in R using tidyr

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Handling Missing Values in R using tidyr by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

Missing data can be a “serious” headache for data analysts and scientists. This project-based course Handling Missing Values in R using tidyr is for people who are learning R and who seek useful ways for data cleaning and manipulation in R. In this project-based course, we will not only talk about missing values, but we will spend a great deal of our time here hands-on on how to handle missing value cases using the tidyr package. Be rest assured that you will learn a ton of good work here. By the end of this 2-hour-long project, you will calculate the proportion of missing values in the data and select columns that have missing values. Also, you will be able to use the drop_na(), replace_na(), and fill() function in the tidyr package to handle missing values. By extension, we will learn how to chain all the operations using the pipe function. This project-based course is an intermediate level course in R. Therefore, to complete this project, it is required that you have prior experience with using R. I recommend that you should complete the projects titled: “Getting Started with R” and “Data Manipulation with dplyr in R“ before you take this current project. These introductory projects in using R will provide every necessary foundation to complete this current project. However, if you are comfortable with using R, please join me on this wonderful ride! Let’s get our hands dirty!...
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder