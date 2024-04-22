Coursera Project Network
Harnessing HubSpot AI: Intelligent Marketing Success
Coursera Project Network

Harnessing HubSpot AI: Intelligent Marketing Success

Taught in English

Khristian Serrano

Instructor: Khristian Serrano

Guided Project

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

2 hours
Learn at your own pace
No downloads or installation required
Only available on desktop
Hands-on learning

What you'll learn

  • Be able to identify and understand the key AI tools in HubSpot for marketing funnel optimisation, focusing on their functionalities and applications.

  • Be able to apply HubSpot’s AI tools, such as the AI blog post generator and marketing email tool, to create engaging, AI-driven marketing content.

  • Be able to integrate the AI-generated content into different stages of a marketing funnel within HubSpot, to attract, engage, and convert customers.

Skills you'll practice

Details to know

Recently updated!

April 2024

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

2 hours
Learn at your own pace
No downloads or installation required
Only available on desktop
Hands-on learning

About this Guided Project

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Explore HubSpot Free AI Tools & Build Marketing Funnel Plan.

  2. Using the HubSpot AI Blog Tool to Create Compelling Content.

  3. Using the HubSpot AI Email Tool for Effective Communication.

  4. Using the HubSpot Landing Page Tool for AI Enhanced Conversions.

  5. Integrate all created elements into a cohesive marketing funnel.

Recommended experience

- Basic Digital Marketing Knowledge

- Content Creation Experience

- Familiarity with CRM/Marketing Tools

- Analytical Skills

- HubSpot Account

Instructor

Khristian Serrano
Coursera Project Network
3 Courses841 learners

Coursera Project Network

