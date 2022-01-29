Learner Reviews & Feedback for Hospital management database using SQL server by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will be able to efficiently manage databases using SQL server. In this project, you will be able to work on different databases by using an existing database or creating your own database from scratch. Moreover, you will be able to create, alter and drop tables, identify the difference between Data Definition Language (DDL) and Data Manipulation Language (DML) and finally, insert, update and delete rows in the database.
Along the way, you will be applying and practicing the basic features of the database and SQL commands, as well as using DDL, DML, Query statement, Functions, Ordering, Comparison, and Logical condition to use in your work as a software engineer or web developer.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Hospital management database using SQL server