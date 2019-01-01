How to Create a Gantt Chart in Tableau
Learn how to create a free account on Tableau Public.
Learn how to prepare and upload datasets.
Learn how to compile data into presentations.
In the world of business managing projects well is essential. Tableau is a powerful data visualization tool that has many applications in a variety of business scenarios. One frequently used tool to visualize time and movement through projects is something called a Gantt Chart. Using Tableau to create a Gantt chart has the added benefit of easy connection with other data sets being collected by this tool. Learning how to take advantage of this powerful business tool to display time-sensitive data is a high-demand skill. In this project, learners will learn how to start accounts in Tableau, how to prepare data to be used in a Gantt Chart, and how to modify Gantt charts to answer business questions. Learners will also learn how to present their findings for a variety of business scenarios. This course will enable users at all levels of business to answer business questions with powerful data visualizations.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Get to know Tableau
Prep the data
Build The Chart
Answer the Business Question
Present Your Findings
