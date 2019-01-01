Learner Reviews & Feedback for How to get more followers by creating a video tweet by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to create a video Tweet that will appeal to your following on Twitter. You will learn about direct uploads of unpolished videos and how to create polished videos in Canva to create simple yet effective videos to get more followers on Twitter. We will discuss the generally accepted rules and guidelines for creating great tweets to accompany your video.
This is a great tool to use if you have plans to use Twitter and would like to improve your following on Twitter.
Familiarity with Twitter and a free Canva account is required for this project....