In this 1-hour 30-mins long project-based course, you will learn how to build a network topology using GNS3, as well as configuring network devices and troubleshooting them. You’ll also learn how to create subnets and how to secure your network devices.
By Jon H
Feb 12, 2021
You will need a little understanding of networking to fully grasp this course. Aside that, it's concise and easy to understand and follow
By BARON A
Nov 14, 2020
Project was great. But instructor's speech wasn't vert clear.