4.5
stars
27 ratings
2 reviews

In this 1-hour 30-mins long project-based course, you will learn how to build a network topology using GNS3, as well as configuring network devices and troubleshooting them. You’ll also learn how to create subnets and how to secure your network devices. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By Jon H

Feb 12, 2021

You will need a little understanding of networking to fully grasp this course. Aside that, it's concise and easy to understand and follow

By BARON A

Nov 14, 2020

Project was great. But instructor's speech wasn't vert clear.

